New Demon Slayer title for Switch in Mario party-style gameplay

One of the most popular manganime series in recent years has been Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The story of Tanjiro Kamado as a demon hunter in his search for a remedy to transform his demon sister Nezuko back into a human is one of the most-watched shonen in the world today.

It has already had some encounters with the video game world, such as the fighting title Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles, although it was not as well received as expected, offering clunky gameplay and a lacklustre experience. But we may be in for a different experience next year with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Strongest Soldier, a Nintendo Switch exclusive title in a party game format similar to... well, a Mario Party. well, a Mario Party.

As you can see from the trailer shared by Aniplex, The Strongest Soldier will be a party game with local or online multiplayer for up to 4 players, and features a dice, movement and mini-game system similar to Mario's party game. It is scheduled for release in Japan exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2024, and it is currently unconfirmed if it will be coming to the West.