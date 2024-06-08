New Delta Force has a campaign inspired by Black Hawk Down

HQ

The return of the classic game series Delta Force made an appearance last year, and during tonight's Summer Game Fest there was once again more moving pictures when Delta Force: Hawk Ops entered the spotlight.

There was once again a focus on tactical gameplay where strategic decisions were interspersed with action-packed moments, and the graphics left little to be desired (especially considering that the game will be free-to-play) with fancy lighting effects and well-made models.

In addition to the multiplayer mode called Extraction, we also got a first look at the game's campaign mode, an adventure inspired by Ridley Scott's classic 2001 film Black Hawk Down where we got to follow a unit of soldiers during the Battle of Mogadishu. We don't have a full-fledged release date for Delta Force: Hawk Ops at this time, but the title is set to undergo a global alpha test in July where players can try out parts of the experience.

Check out the stunning trailer below.