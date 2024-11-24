New Delonghi La Specialista Opera takes Sage head on

HQ

We recently had almost nothing but good to say about coffee legend Delonghi's Rivelia, but they're severely upping their game by going directly after Sage, whom have long held some sway in the more tactile, manual coffee maker market.

Meet the La Specialista Opera, a pretty different beast to the bean-to-cup coffee machines Delonghi is known for, and this lets you get much closer to the process by offering only the lightest of guiding touches.

It has a smart grinder which adjusts the volume of coffee to either a single or a double espresso and a feature that lets you apply even pressure to form the perfect "puck" of coffee. There's several temperature profiles, enhanced milk foaming and much, much more - all wrapped in a stainless steel wrapper which oozes quality.

"The machine is designed for coffee enthusiasts who want a convenient and engaging

brewing experience. Our slogan "quality coffee, created with simplicity" summarizes the

precision and innovation that characterizes La Specialista Opera," says Matilda

Hägglund, Senior Brand Manager at De'Longhi Scandinavia.

