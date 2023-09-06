New data reveals most popular Steam game names

HQ

What's in a game's name? Usually, not much unless it's tied to a specific franchise. Some names are stupid (looking at you, Returnal), while others become synonymous with a kind of subgenre (like the Souls games).

Now, new data from GameDiscoverCo shows how names can push themselves to the top of the charts on Steam. What keywords are most important when selling your game on Valve's platform? Well, read and find out. First, if you put HD somewhere in the title, apparently this is the number one way to drive sales.

Then, if Remastered appears, you're also on your way to megabucks city. If you're going for a hobbyist market, words like Manager and Tycoon are good for a bit of business. Apparently as well, people are less likely to go for games that have Farm and Little, and are instead more likely to dive into the darker topics of Black, Dead, and Witch.

What's your favourite game name?