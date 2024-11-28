New Darkwing Duck comic book announced

HQ

In the early 90s, children could enjoy the TV series Darkwing Duck where the main character of the same name fights crime in St. Canard, the neighboring town of Duckburg. The series served as a spinoff of the TV series Ducktales which was canceled just at the beginning of the decade. Now we have news that Darkwing Duck will return, but this time in the form of a comic book.

Tad Stones, who created the character, will be involved in the story which will be published by Dynamite Entertainment. He will also be joined by Daniel Kibblesmith, who has previously written comic books about Loki and Deadpool, among others. Stone had this to say about the upcoming comic:

"I was delighted with Dynamite bringing Darkwing Duck and family back to comics with three, count them three, titles featuring his super pals and his ultimate nemesis. And then they dragged me into the craziness for a bunch of variant covers on this new series. The stories and art I've seen have captured the comedy and adventure of the original series while bringing a fresh take on it all."

Surely we aren't the only ones hoping that this will be a success and lead to more Darkwing Duck in the future? Preferably a new animated series and perhaps a video game...

Darkwing Duck #1 launches in February.

Thanks Geektyrant