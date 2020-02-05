New Daemon X Machina details surface ahead of PC release

It seems like just the other day that we shared with you the minimum and recommended PC specs for the upcoming Steam PC release of Daemon X Machina, but now a couple of additional details have surfaced with regards to Marvelous' mech-filled actioner.

According to information gleaned from GameSpark (via good ol' Reddit) we can expect the following:

-Framerates 30, 60, 120, 144, 200

-Resolution up to 4K. If it's not 16:9 there'll be black corners

-High-resolution textures, Anti-aliasing option etc

-Supports mouse&keyboard

-Collab DLC (Eureka, Geass, Witcher) not included

As mentioned above, it's worth noting that certain DLC drops won't be included in the PC release, with third-party collaborations (such as the one involved Geralt and Ciri from The Witcher series) left behind, although we are told that "all content updates including new Arsenal gear, cosmetic options, Colossal Immortal battles, and a co-op Exploration Mission mode" will be included, so there's that.

Daemon X Machina landed on Nintendo Switch last year, and you can read our review right here if you'd like to know a bit more. PC players don't have long to wait either, with the Steam release planned for February 13.