Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Daemon X Machina

New Daemon X Machina details surface ahead of PC release

Shortly after the reveal of the recommended and minimum PC specs, a few new details have come to light.

It seems like just the other day that we shared with you the minimum and recommended PC specs for the upcoming Steam PC release of Daemon X Machina, but now a couple of additional details have surfaced with regards to Marvelous' mech-filled actioner.

According to information gleaned from GameSpark (via good ol' Reddit) we can expect the following:

-Framerates 30, 60, 120, 144, 200
-Resolution up to 4K. If it's not 16:9 there'll be black corners
-High-resolution textures, Anti-aliasing option etc
-Supports mouse&keyboard
-Collab DLC (Eureka, Geass, Witcher) not included

As mentioned above, it's worth noting that certain DLC drops won't be included in the PC release, with third-party collaborations (such as the one involved Geralt and Ciri from The Witcher series) left behind, although we are told that "all content updates including new Arsenal gear, cosmetic options, Colossal Immortal battles, and a co-op Exploration Mission mode" will be included, so there's that.

Daemon X Machina landed on Nintendo Switch last year, and you can read our review right here if you'd like to know a bit more. PC players don't have long to wait either, with the Steam release planned for February 13.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Daemon X MachinaScore

Daemon X Machina
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"We envisioned that Daemon X Machina would be a solid return to form for the once-beloved mech shooter genre, but sadly things here just didn't live up to our expectations."



Loading next content