New Cycle Impressions: For the optimistic Frostpunk fans

There are many strategy players out there who have sat down with Frostpunk and experienced the true demands of surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. The harsh reality isn't something most people are prepared for, and thus the gameplay loop ends up coming across as quite the challenge. Developer Core Engage has looked at what made Frostpunk so popular and decided to pull back a little of the difficulty, all within its upcoming city-building strategy game, New Cycle, a title that I have been able to see a glimpse at in-person during my time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023.

The developer told me that New Cycle is inspired by both Frostpunk and the Anno series, and that while it does have a post-apocalyptic setting (this time resulting from a solar flare), the gameplay is designed to feel more optimistic and less demanding. You still have to grow a city from the ground up, and this includes picking a suitable starting location, and then intelligently splitting up resources and workers so that you can operate and manage different facilities and buildings to generate additional resources necessary for growing the size of your town.

This includes creating and assigning people to scavenge for food in the wilderness and chopping down trees for lumber, all to the more advanced mechanical systems that become common as the gameplay progresses and opens the door to faster, more sustainable resource production, and of course, the ability to brew beer to keep spirits high. From what I saw in the gameplay, the beginning of a settlement is very standard for the city-building space, but as you grow in size, it almost becomes more similar to that of Factorio, with a much more industrialised style crammed with plenty of conveyor belts and the likes.

To keep things interesting, New Cycle will feature seasons that affect gameplay with winter, for example, being significantly more challenging to survive, on top of weather systems throwing further spanners into the works. Adding to this are broad skill trees that you can fiddle with to increase your city and its residents' efficiency. And this is all on top of a narrative arrangement that will see the player tasked with making decisions that affect the story and even the world that your town is based in.

This is an ad:

It's crucial to also mention that New Cycle isn't just about what exists within the confines of your town borders. You can send explorers out into the wild to hunt down additional resources and to even find other settlements that you can look to take control of and increase your reach at the cost of having more systems and people to manage. The world is there to be explored and documented, and you'll need to do just that if you want to keep expanding and developing your city.

To ensure that you get the most out of the environment and the buildings you create, Core Engage has designed New Cycle with various analytical and informative systems that show where resources are located around the world and how effective your building will be before actually putting down its foundations. These systems also stretch to documenting how happy your residents are, as they will be less impactful and responsive with low morality and may even start to revolt if morality gets too low. But thankfully, this is where beer comes back into the equation, as there's no better way to cheer up a post-apocalyptic survivor than with an ice-cold brewski.

This is an ad:

As you can see, New Cycle is shaping up to be quite the deep and complex city-building strategy game when it arrives into Early Access on PC in the winter. There is no time frame on how long the game will remain as an EA project, but Core Engage did tell me that more advanced production levels would be added as EA progresses, as will additional features and buildings all on the lead up to the eventual 1.0 launch.