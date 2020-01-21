New Cyberpunk 2077 Funko Pops unveiled

This month hasn't had the best news regarding Cyberpunk 2077, which was delayed into September recently (also affecting the multiplayer portion as well), but now there's slightly better news, as the Funko Twitter account has revealed new Pop figures related to the game:

These are all revealed for the 2020 London Toy Fair (running this week), and as you can see in the image, this includes several characters as well as two variants of Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand, who turned heads during the explosive reveal at E3 last year.

In other Cyberpunk news, there has been concern around the game following comments after the delay saying that developers would need to work longer hours to get the game finished, adding to the general distaste for crunch culture in recent years.

Are you pleased to see these Pops?

