New custom Nvidia and AMD GPUs have leaked online

Listings for Gigabyte custom variants of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti have leaked online prior to their official announcement.

Both the RX 7600 and Nvidia 4060 Ti are aiming at mainstream consumers. Featuring 8GB of VRAM and a 128-bit bus interface, they'll be going head-to-head soon enough by the looks of things.

From the listings, it appears Gigabyte has much more 4060 Ti models ready to go, but as Wccftech speculates, we'll likely see more custom variants by the time of launch.

It's expected that both cards will be launched around the time of Computex, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month. Will you be looking to buy the RTX 4060 Ti or the RX 7600?