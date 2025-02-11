New corruption survey sees many nations at their worst in over a decade

HQ

A new survey on public sector corruption has revealed alarming findings, with several nations, including the United States, France, Russia, and Venezuela, hitting their worst scores in over a decade.

Transparency International's 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, based on 13 sources like the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, has placed a spotlight on the global struggle against corruption, pointing out that despite ongoing efforts, progress is faltering.

South Sudan finds itself at the bottom of the list with a dismal score of just eight points, overtaking Somalia. Other countries like the United States, France, Germany and Mexico also experienced drops, with the U.S. criticised for weaknesses in its judicial oversight.

Transparency International also warned that corruption continues to hinder climate change action, with mismanagement of climate funds posing significant risks. For now, it remains to be seen how nations will respond to the growing pressure for transparency and accountability.

