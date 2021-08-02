New content is coming to Pac-Man 99 to celebrate 4 million downloads

During a special live stream this weekend, Bandai Namco revealed that Pac-Man 99 had been downloaded a total of 4 million times since launching this April. We're not the strongest at maths, but that works out to roughly 1 million downloads per month.

It was also revealed that new content will be coming to the game in the near future. During the stream, it was announced that a new theme inspired by the classic 1986 arcade game Hopping Mappy will be releasing for free. This will join the free-to-play titles list of Namco legacy themes that already includes Galaga, Dig Dug, and Vector.

Are you one of the many who have already checked out Pac-Man 99?

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.