Nintendo has just announced something they call Free Summer Update - Wave 1 for their smash hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It includes several new things like scuba diving, swimming, new characters (like Pascal from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp) and of course, new DIY and items.

In August, there's a second Animal Crossing: New Horizons update planned, although its not yet known what it has to offer. Check out the trailer for Wave 1 above.