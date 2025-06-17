New content being assessed for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 impressed players right out of the gate. After earning incredible reviews and selling millions of copies, a lot of fans are looking at developer Sandfall Interactive and wondering what's next.

Over on Bluesky, the developers revealed that they are currently looking into a lot of different avenues on what they can add to further improve the experience for players. "We're currently exploring a wide range of future improvements — from accessibility features to new content and all sorts of bits and bobs we're actively assessing," reads the post.

New content of course seems the most exciting part of the post, but it's likely that the accessibility features and localisation options mentioned further in the post could be prioritised first. These would theoretically be easier to include than whatever new content the team is thinking of. Either way, there's no timeline for these things yet, but Sandfall wanted us to know they're on the radar.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.