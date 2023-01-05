New Concept Art Revealed for The Last of Us Multiplayer Game

In a new blog post, Naughty Dog have discussed their upcoming projects as well as reflecting on the past of The Last of Us. While there is the launch of the HBO show to look forward to, there are also some other things in the works, it seems.

Namely, we've got a new piece of concept art for The Last of Us spin-off multiplayer title, which shows a dilapidated cruise ship with two survivors standing in the foreground. There's no word on who these people are or how this image connects to the game, but Druckmann promises the game will be ambitious.

"We'll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game. With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog's passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay."

If it is rooted in "incredible stories," as Druckmann says, we probably won't be getting a competitive shooter from the game, though apart from that, it seems fairly open as to what The Last of Us multiplayer has in store. What would you like to see from the game?