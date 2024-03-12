New co-op zombie shooter promises to be a mix of Left 4 Dead and CoD Zombies

Zombie shooters might not be all the rage as they were in the early 2010s, but many of us who grew up with Call of Duty: Zombies, arguing over who gets the Ray Gun and who has to buy the first door might want to take a look at Hellbreach: Vegas.

Like in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, zombies have taken over Las Vegas, and it's up to you and your friends to survive as long as you can. With casinos to shoot through, plenty of different guns to grab and enemy types to fight, Hellbreach: Vegas could impress fans of other zombie franchises.

The game has just entered early access, and is available on Steam. Keep an eye out for more news on Hellbreach: Vegas, and check out the trailer below: