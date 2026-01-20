New Chinese EV roadster is heading to Europe

HQ

The Tesla Roadster seems to be having a tough time wrapping up tooling, design and production, meaning it will still be a few years until you can readily buy one, particularly in Europe. But China is bringing more heat to to EV roadster market after some succes with the MG Cyberster.

The SC01 from Chinese manufacturer JMEV is coming to Europe this year, as reported by InsideEVs. It's a small two-seater EV backed by Xiaomi, and is looking to fill in the gap left by the Tesla Roadster.

It produces 430 horsepower through a dual-motor powertrain, that delivers four-wheel drive, and this upcoming EU version will be able to get from 0-100 kilometers an hour in 2.9 seconds. Better still is the WLTP range of around 500 kilometers.

The European model will be built in Italy, but it's still unclear where and how the assembly will take place.