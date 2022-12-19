New Cheaper Xbox Game Pass Subscription Could Be On the Way

HQ

Microsoft is asking its user base in a new survey how they'd feel about the introduction of a new Xbox Game Pass subscription tier that supported ads.

First appearing on ResetEra, the survey asks whether users would want to pay a lower monthly fee for their Game Pass subscription in exchange for some limitations on the service. One of these limitations could see integrated ads within the subscription service, though the survey doesn't make it clear how these ads would be presented.

Another way in which this cheaper Game Pass subscription could limit the service would be in delaying access to Day One titles. First-party Xbox games could even see a wait of 6 months before a subscriber could access them.

While a cheaper Xbox Game Pass subscription tier could boost the subscriber base numbers, it might also prove to be a controversial concept should it integrate ads.