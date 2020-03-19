New characters for Smash Bros. Ultimate likely delayed

Many game developers have adjusted to working from home as everyone works to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. It does, however, come at the cost of reduced efficiency. We have, for example, previously reported that Minecraft Dungeons might be delayed as a consequence of the ongoing pandemic, and now comes yet another warning in the latest issue of Famitsu, this time from Masahiro Sakurai, director on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

He writes that the development of the six upcoming DLC characters for the game has been hit and is progressing at a slower rate. He won't outright confirm that a reveal of the next character and the actual release of the DLC will be delayed, but the writing is on the wall. Basically, don't get your hopes up about new characters coming to the game anytime soon - you will likely end up disappointed.

Thanks, VGC.