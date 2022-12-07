Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

New character revealed for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

An unexpected source reveals the information.

A whole lot of Mario characters were presented in the latest trailer (above) for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it seems like Nintendo and Illumination still has some surprises in store for us. This has now been divulged thanks to a somewhat unexpected source; the Japanese branch of McDonald's.

In new promotional material for upcoming Happy Meal toys, which are based on the movie, it is revealed that Lumas from Super Mario Galaxy will be included as well. While we don't know how big a role they will have, we assume it will be at least somewhat important considering that they are getting a toy.

