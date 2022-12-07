New character revealed for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

HQ

HQ

A whole lot of Mario characters were presented in the latest trailer (above) for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it seems like Nintendo and Illumination still has some surprises in store for us. This has now been divulged thanks to a somewhat unexpected source; the Japanese branch of McDonald's.

In new promotional material for upcoming Happy Meal toys, which are based on the movie, it is revealed that Lumas from Super Mario Galaxy will be included as well. While we don't know how big a role they will have, we assume it will be at least somewhat important considering that they are getting a toy.