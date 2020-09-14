New CG short takes off ahead of Star Wars: Squadrons

You're watching Advertisements

Star Wars: Squadrons is the next EA game set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away, and it's due to land on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 2. We liked what we played during a recent hands-on event (more on that here), and our subsequent interview with Ian Frazier also proved to be most informative.

This latest step in EA's marketing plan for the game isn't as insightful as an interview, but it is entertaining enough that it warranted highlighting. Below is a CG short (a collaboration between Motive Studios, Lucasfilm, and Industrial Light & Magic) called Hunted, and like the game that it's supporting, it shows both sides of the Republic-Imperial divide.

In the short, the short self-contained story follows Grey, a pilot fighting for the Empire, at the end of at the Imperial dockyard orbiting Var-Shaa, trying to evade the dogged pursuit of an enemy pilot. Check out the short below to see how it works out.