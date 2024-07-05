New cars sold in the EU will have permanent speed limiters fitted

HQ

Clearly motoring and highway enforcement agencies across the European Union and Northern Ireland think that the current slate of anti-speeding systems are not quite doing the job at hand. To rectify this, a collection of new speed limiting systems will be fitted and permanently active on all new cars sold in the EU and NI from July 7 going forward.

As per The Guardian, the system will see a camera embedded in the front of every car that combines with satnav technology to read road signs and determine whether or not you're speeding and then sounding an alarm if that happens to be the case. Unlike previous measures such as this, it will reactivate any time the car engine is restarted meaning you cannot even look to bypass the feature.

A few other features are on track to eventually become mandatory too, including automated lane-keeping and automated emergency braking, which will no doubt be quite a jarring and surprising feature for drivers to accommodate when it becomes enforced in new vehicles.

WH_Pics

