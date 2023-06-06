New Capcom showcase has been announced

HQ

As if the first half of June wasn't crammed enough with various video game events and showcases, a new one has just been confirmed. Capcom has announced that they have an event of their own called Capcom Showcase on June 12 (same day as Ubisoft's showcase, which starts at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CET).

The event kicks off at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CET (which means it technically starts June 13 in CET regions as it is at midnight), and it will run for "around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles". We'll probably hear more about Dragon's Dogma 2, news regarding Street Fighter 6 and possibly something about Ghost Trick.

With this being said, we're keeping our fingers crossed that there will be something new to tell about the future for Mega Man, Monster Hunter and/or Resident Evil - but don't expect it.