Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer focuses on multiplayer

Remote-controlled drones, new movement animations, gestures, lots of skins and Eminem kicking it up a notch.

Activision is paving the way for Task Force 141 with Captain Price to enter the shooting on 10 November in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. But while we've already been given a sneak peek at what to expect in terms of its single-player campaign, the company has now released a trailer that explores the multiplayer possibilities.

Relying on the technology, players will be able to enjoy battles with big cinematic touches, the use of cyber-warfare weapons (like those kamikaze mini-drones and track-footed machine guns), new animations for character faces and movement, a slew of next-gen costumes and camouflage, and a lead and fire fest that will likely satisfy those waiting for their annual instalment of the quintessential FPS. Check out the trailer below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

