New BYD charging stations can deliver 1500kW charging

Charging speed is but one of the challenges facing EV infrasctructure today, and there are huge benefits to increasing the charging speed. A powerful Tesla Supercharger will deliver around 250-300 kilowatts, but Chinese manufacturer BYD seems to be able to offer a charger that achieves about five times that.

During a trip to Beijing, InsideEVs tested BYD's new megawatt charger, which peaks at 1500 kilowatts of charging power - they even have a car built on a new platform called the Han L, that can match the charging speed.

The new chargers are called "Flash", through a 1500 amp/1000 volt architecture. This would theoretically achieve a full top-up in around 7-9 minutes, and even with a battery at about -30 degrees celsius, that charging would still be just 12 minutes.

Of course these stations are not small, and they generate quite a bit of heat, but it seems we are moving fast towards a future where battery range and charging waiting time is minimized.