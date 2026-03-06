New BYD charging stations can deliver 1500kW charging
A full top-op should not take longer than filling your car with petrol.
Charging speed is but one of the challenges facing EV infrasctructure today, and there are huge benefits to increasing the charging speed. A powerful Tesla Supercharger will deliver around 250-300 kilowatts, but Chinese manufacturer BYD seems to be able to offer a charger that achieves about five times that.
During a trip to Beijing, InsideEVs tested BYD's new megawatt charger, which peaks at 1500 kilowatts of charging power - they even have a car built on a new platform called the Han L, that can match the charging speed.
The new chargers are called "Flash", through a 1500 amp/1000 volt architecture. This would theoretically achieve a full top-up in around 7-9 minutes, and even with a battery at about -30 degrees celsius, that charging would still be just 12 minutes.
Of course these stations are not small, and they generate quite a bit of heat, but it seems we are moving fast towards a future where battery range and charging waiting time is minimized.