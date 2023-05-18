New Bungie survey asks fans if they'd like to play a new Destiny

HQ

When Bungie launched Destiny 2 in 2017, the studio promised that it would provide at least 10 years of continuity for the space shooter, and so far it's more than delivering on that promise. The year-by-year expansions make it clear that the Guardians' story is far from over (although the current arc does look set to conclude next year with Destiny 2: The Final Shape).

Despite this, the developer need to start looking to the future to start thinking about where they're going next as a studio, and so they've launched a new survey specifically asking players if they'd be interested in playing a new Destiny title (thank you, The Game Post).

This doesn't mean we'll necessarily get Destiny 3. There's always the possibility that Bungie will take a stab at new formulas like Riot has done with its League of Legends spin-offs, but given the studio's track record and experience, it's more likely that they'll stay in the shooter business, albeit perhaps with a new game engine.

Would you like to play Destiny 3, or would you prefer a completely new game with a different genre?