New boxy BYD seven-seater takes clear inspiration from the Land Rover Defender

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The Land Rover Defender is quite the iconic shape, and it seems BYD was very... shall we say inspired, when they designed their brand new Ti7 SUV, which heading to many European countries soon.

It was revealed at an official event, and will be launched, apparently, under BYD's sub-brand Fangchengbao, but will be sold as a BYD internationally.

It's officially a plug-in hybrid setup that combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with twin electric motors and all-wheel drive. Despite its enormous size, BYD claims the seven-seater can hit 100 kilometers an hour in just 4.8 seconds while also offering up to 79 miles of electric-only range.

Oh, and in case this wasn't apparent, it's 5.1 meters long, and nearly two meters wide. It's actually longer than the Defender 110.

BYD says the Ti7 is aimed at "larger families and those with an active lifestyle."