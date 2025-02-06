New bounty hunt for undocumented migrants in Missouri and Mississippi

HQ

In a controversial move that continues to fuel the nation's ongoing immigration debate, two Republican lawmakers in the United States have proposed a bounty system to target undocumented immigrants. Under this plan, anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of an undocumented migrant would be rewarded with $1,000.

In Missouri, the proposal is actively debated in the state assembly, while in Mississippi, the proposal was halted this week after facing significant resistance. Critics warn that this could lead to racial profiling and increase tensions in an already polarised climate. The bill includes the creation of a "bounty hunter" program, allowing civilians to track down and detain undocumented migrants, functioning similarly to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Republican proponents argue this will help combat crime and protect communities. However, critics, like State Senator Barbara Washington, believe it will encourage discrimination based on skin colour and language. While some states have pushed anti-immigrant legislation in line with President Donald Trump's stance, the proposal remains controversial, reflecting the nation's ongoing debate over immigration policies. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.