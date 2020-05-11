LIVE

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

New Bloodstained DLC adds new character and more

New Bloodstained character Zangetsu's combat- and gameplay style is sure to change the game.

Do you remember Koji Igarashi's promise to every Igavania fan? Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Kickstarter was so successful that every single unlocked goal would become a free DLC download to all, not just backers. ArtPlay Inc. is taking its time to deliver, but the studio is delivering.

Update 1.03 has come for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (will come to Switch three or four more weeks later) bringing two interesting alterations to the basics. New playable character Zangetsu is being added as well as a randomiser function.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Zangetsu's sword changes the gameplay mechanics. His combat style is totally different, as he is not a shard user as Myriam, but an expert in close distance, fast-paced combat able to unleash new special abilities. That is why many regular systems are disabled while playing as the swordsman, also cutscenes. We knew and controlled Zangetsu in Bloodstained: Cursed of the Moon.

Randomizer is how Iga's Team call the option to customize your own experience. A new menu allows players to adjust eight parameters: Goal, Key Items, Save and Warp Rooms, Items, Quests, Shops, Crafting. This is an example: "you could set up a game where enemy drops (shards & items) are totally mixed up, meaning that you could end up with the 'Release Toad' from an 'Aello' instead of a Toad."

Did you try Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night?

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

