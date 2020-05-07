New Bloodlines 2 trailer has vamps showing off their moves

Xbox is hosting its special Inside Xbox event right now (as of writing) and plenty of phenomenal looking games have been shown off during the showcase. One of the games shown was the upcoming sequel to 2004's Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines which is set to release later this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The brand-new trailer of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 had some vampires (presumably of different clans) taking to the dance floor and it seems as though the dance moves have evolved since 2004.

