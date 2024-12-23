New Bleach: Rebirth of Souls trailer reveals new playable character

HQ

Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft have released a new trailer from Bleach: Rebirth of Souls introducing a new playable character Shinji Hirako, captain and leader of Gotei 13's 5th Division. You can see much more of him in the beautiful new trailer below.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is based on the popular manga series created by Tite Kubo, which was published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for 15 years from 2001 until 2016. The series has also been made into an anime TV series that ran from 2004 until 2012, and now a new game in the series is on its way.

There are already a number of games in the Bleach universe that have been released for a wide range of platforms from PS2, PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Wii to Xbox One, Nintendo DS, iOS and Android and have been published by a variety of publishers including Sony, NIS and Sega.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is not the first game in the series to be published by Bandai Namco and given their track record with other manga and anime series such as Dragon Ball, this should be interesting.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will be released on 21 March 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.