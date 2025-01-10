English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New Black Ops 6 camo tracker in the works

Black Ops 6 players can soon track their camo challenge progress more easily, as Treyarch confirms the feature is coming soon.

Treyarch has confirmed in a post on X that the long-awaited camo challenge tracker for Black Ops 6 is officially under development. Set to work similarly to Modern Warfare 3's feature, the tracker will allow players to easily monitor their progress on three chosen challenges, making it simpler to unlock and track camos like Military, Unique, and Mastery. Alongside this, Treyarch has also shared another post on X with updates for separate HUD settings in multiplayer and Zombies modes. Although players will have to wait for the features in future updates, the promise of a smoother experience is already getting fans excited.

Are you looking forward to the new camo tracker in Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

