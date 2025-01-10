New Black Ops 6 camo tracker in the works

HQ

Treyarch has confirmed in a post on X that the long-awaited camo challenge tracker for Black Ops 6 is officially under development. Set to work similarly to Modern Warfare 3's feature, the tracker will allow players to easily monitor their progress on three chosen challenges, making it simpler to unlock and track camos like Military, Unique, and Mastery. Alongside this, Treyarch has also shared another post on X with updates for separate HUD settings in multiplayer and Zombies modes. Although players will have to wait for the features in future updates, the promise of a smoother experience is already getting fans excited.

