New Black Myth: Wukong imitation on Nintendo eShop

HQ

After our recent post about The Last of Us copycat, another imitation has surfaced on Nintendo's eShop. This time, it's Wukong Sun: Black Legend, a game closely resembling the highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong. Set to release on December 26th, the 2D platformer features vastly different gameplay but its promotional art and title could easily confuse consumers with Game Science's blockbuster.

Fans in China have voiced their frustration, accusing malicious developers of exploiting popular game names and deceiving uninformed buyers. Black Myth: Wukong has been a highly anticipated release in China, and players have been vocal about the issue on social media.

As of now, neither Nintendo nor the publisher, Global Game Studio, have commented on the situation, but fans continue to question what steps can be taken to prevent these deceptive practices.

Do you think game stores should do more to prevent misleading copycat games, or is this just part of the industry?