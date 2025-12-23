New biography explores the thinking behind Telegram founder Pavel Durov

HQ

A new biography examines the ideas and motivations of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, one of the world's most influential messaging apps.

Written by Russian journalist Nikolay Kononov, The Populist traces Durov's rise from a teenage tech prodigy in St Petersburg to a billionaire entrepreneur whose platform has more than a billion users. The book draws on interviews with Durov and people who have worked with or opposed him.

From Russia to France

Kononov describes Durov as a "digital populist" who bypasses institutions and speaks directly to users, promoting an ultra-libertarian vision of free speech. While Telegram has become vital for dissidents, it is also used by extremists and criminals.

The book recounts Durov's 2014 break with Russia after a tense meeting with Vladimir Putin, leading him to leave the country and later build Telegram from abroad. It also highlights the impact of his brief detention in France in 2024, which deepened his distrust of western governments.

About the book:

"The book results from the 14-year investigation into Pavel Durov's strategy and mindset, and the rise of Telegram messenger with its more than 1 billion users. It is based on multiple interviews with Durov and his rivals about his clashes with Putin, the U.S., and France; his ties with tech bros and the manosphere; his epic sperm donation; and his childhood on the gloomy outskirts of St. Petersburg."