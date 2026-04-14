New Bentley Bentayga in 2028 is not an EV after all

HQ

As stated previously, Bentley is hitting pause on its EV plans, and the next Bentayga is proof of that.

Instead of going fully electric, the next-generation Bentayga - due in 2028 - will arrive as a high-performance plug-in hybrid, leading a broader shift in strategy for the brand, according to Auto Car.

The rethink means Bentley has effectively scrapped its previous plan to launch five EV's by 2030, choosing instead to double down on hybrids, or PHEV's, as a more flexible solution across global markets.

That doesn't mean EV's are off the table entirely. Bentley's first electric model is still coming soon, but after that, the rollout will slow significantly, with further EVs' now pushed beyond 2030.

Bentley has not publically commented on this decision.