New beginnings: From the ashes of Merge Games rises a new indie publisher called Silver Lining

HQ

It's no secret that these have been the worst years for the videogame industry in terms of job stability. Week in, week out, we have had to report on studio closures, publishers, project cancellations and above all many, many layoffs. And amidst all this chaos, we also have to highlight these kinds of stories that talk about new beginnings.

Last October saw the closure of Merge Games, an indie publisher with titles such as Morbid: The Lords of Ire, Sunnyside and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, but now some of its former members have returned to continue working as publishers. They will take on some of Merge's older titles as well as new projects, both physical and digital, and will do so under the Silver Lining label (which we think is a very appropriate name).

In the social media message they also redirect fans interested in the aforementioned Sunnyside, Morbid, Smalland: Survive the Wilds or Bramble the Mountain King to follow Maximum Entertaiment, another small publisher that has taken over those IPs.

We're left with the last sentence of the statement, which you can read below: "We've weathered the storm, but now we're back with plenty of great announcements to come".