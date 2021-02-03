New Battlefield is still coming this fall - Will be shown this spring

Electronic Arts decided to give Battlefield fans the bad new early by announcing that we wouldn't see a new game in the franchise until 2021 during its financial call back in October 2019 and even reiterated it last November, but I wouldn't blame you for still being worried in these Covid-19 times. However, the company's chief executive officer says we shouldn't be.

Because Andrew Wilson took the opportunity to state the following during EA's latest earnings call:

"We're looking forward to sharing a lot more about our FY22 (fiscal year 2022, which is from April 2021 through March 2022) plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare.

The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level.

The team is focused, and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We'll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season."

Wilson sure has focused a lot on the scale when talking about the upcoming Battlefield game, hasn't he? That's because DICE has some fairly ambitious plans for it, from what I hear, and it sounds like quantity won't affect the studio's focus on quality either. You'll see what I mean when we get the first real details and footage (please not just "in-engine", EA) in a few months.

What do you want to see changed and improved from Battlefield V? Where and when should it be set?