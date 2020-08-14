New Batman game confirmed for DC Fandome

I took the liberty of having "New Batman game will be shown off in August" in my Norwegian news piece back when DC Fandome was announced last month, despite Warner Bros. not mentioning that in the press release. Fortunately, I wasn't mistaken.

DC Fandome's schedule has been released, and it says that Warner Bros. Montreal's long teased Batman game will get its own twenty-minute panel on August 22. While they don't reveal the game's title, like Rocksteady just did with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it's still set to be called Batman: Gotham Knights from what I hear. We'll see what else they manage to talk about and show us in such a short period of time at 6.30 PM BST / 7.30 PM CEST on August 22. Stay tuned.