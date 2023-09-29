New Bambi film said to be more child-friendly

There is less trauma and tragedy in Disney's remake of the now 80-year-old Bambi. At least if we are to believe screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer, who worked on the new film, and commented on how today's parents seem to think that children are more sensitive today than in the past. And how it is therefore in Disney's interest to change the story, specifically the scenes where Bambi's mother is shot dead by a hunter.

"Not to spoil the plot, but there's a treatment of the mom dying that I think some kids, some parents these days are more sensitive about than they were in the past. And I think that's one of the reasons that they haven't shown it to their children."

Beer also talks about how she thinks Disney found a good way forward for the new version of the story under the circumstances.

"I do think there is a way to update Bambi and our take on it was... did give a little bit more of a scope to it. And I just think that to be able to bring it to life for kids these days in a way that maybe they relate to a little bit more would be of service to the original."

Beer herself no longer works at Disney and has instead focused on her own projects, not least the new Jewish Cemetery film "Bloodlines" which recently premiered.

What do you think of the Bambi film, and is Disney right to update the story?