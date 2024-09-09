English
Baldur's Gate III

New Baldur's Gate III campaigns are already on the table thanks to modding

Within days of the official mod tool being out, a developer mode has been revealed.

Baldur's Gate III remains ridiculously popular even a year after release, with fans eager to check out all the additional tools coming in Patch 7. For modders, this patch has been the gift that keeps on giving, and already millions of mods have been made for the game.

One modder known as Siegfre has already unlocked a developer mode for Baldur's Gate III (thanks, PCGamer). This might not sound huge on paper, but it will allow modders to gain access to even more major changes within the game, allowing them to make their own customised levels, campaigns, and more.

As we know we're not getting any official DLC for Baldur's Gate III, this could be a way to see more from what many considered 2023's Game of the Year. Of course, as we're only days removed from the launch of Patch 7, we're just scratching the surface of what's possible with these modding tools.

