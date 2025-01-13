New Avengers dark ride begins construction in Disneyland Resort

HQ

Marvel's integration into the Disney theme parks has been a mixed bad. The recent rollercoaster in Epcot, based on Guardians of the Galaxy, has been praised, but the theming ans storytelling of its "Avengers Campus" has been met with mostly negative reception. Thankfully, Disneyland, the original resort in California, has began constructing the most ambitious Marvel ride yet.

Named Avengers: Infinity Defense, this dark ride was announced years ago, and last summer on the D23 Expo we got a bit more details. It will be located in an expansion within the Avengers Campus, in Disney California Adventure, and will be a dark ride taking guest around the multiverse, fighting a new variant of the mad titan: King Thanos, that defeated the Avengers of his reality.

Not many details are known about this ride, other than it will feature several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as Tony Stark. Unlike Spider-Man Web Slingers, aimed more towards kids, this is expected to be a signature ride for the park and the resort, and so far it's only planned for the California resort.

No date was announced, but as spotted by bloloop, Disney has already closed the Timon parking lot (on January 12) to begin construction. It's years away, but the wait will be worth the wait...

This is an ad: