New Avatar 2 image shows Jake and Neytiri's adopted human

Very recently, a bunch of on-set images from Avatar 2 were shared, giving us a look at the sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie from behind-the-scenes. But following these being shared, another image from the upcoming sequel has now also been released, and this one actually has a bit of a story to it.

Reported by Empire, the image shows a human wearing one of the universe's iconic breathing systems, but this isn't just any human, as it was also revealed that this is the adopted son of Jake Sully and Neytiri, who started a family following the events of the original movie.

According to Empire, this character is known as Miles "Spider" Sorocco, and is played by Jack Champion, and is just one of the members of Jake and Neytiri's family, which also includes three Na'vi children named Neteyam, Tuktirey, and Lo'ak.

Speaking about the character, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau said, "Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed her home and killed her father. So you have all these dynamics playing out."

You can take a look at the image of Spider below.

Thanks, Empire.