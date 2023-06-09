New Atlus slip, which also leaks Persona 5 Tactica

Although far fewer titles have been leaked this year than in past editions, the games that have appeared before their respective official appearances have been of weight. Blasphemous 2 was leaked by PlayStation Store even without appearing during the Summer Game Fest event, and also "advanced" the announcement of the release date and demo of Viewfinder a few hours ahead of schedule.

But Atlus went even further, and on its Instagram account mistakenly posted last night the trailer for Persona 3: Reload, as the remake of this installment that will arrive in 2024 is known, and we have also learned that the spin-off of Persona 5, known as Persona 5 Tactica (P5T), was also posted on the same account.

Persona 5 Tactica can be considered a continuation of the story of the Phantom Thieves after the events of Persona 5 Royal, and explores a new Palace and a return to the cognitive world of the entire group to face a new threat and return safely home. With a tactical style (worth the redundancy) reminiscent of games in the Fire Emblem series and a 'chibi' aesthetic, Tactica will arrive on PC and Xbox consoles (and also Game Pass from day one) on November 17, 2023. The rest of the platforms will be confirmed next Sunday after the Xbox Showcase, where it was going to be officially announced.

The trailer was deleted a few minutes later from Atlus' Instagram account, but Twitter user JunoHaruto managed to get his hands on it before it was taken down.

Are you looking forward to trying out this new Persona 5 spin-off?