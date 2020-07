You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft is getting ready to unleash its next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise onto its major fan base and just recently, alongside the many trailers that have been shown, a trailer detailing the protagonist Eivor's fate and personal hardship. If you want to learn more about Eivor and what lies ahead for the Viking protagonist, take a look at the new trailer above.

Will you be playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla at launch?