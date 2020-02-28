New art on Rockstar's website could be teasing new game

Rockstar Games is a studio that's known for keeping its projects pretty well protected from leaks, but rumours and speculative theories seem to pop up regarding the popular developer every other day. The latter is being fed plenty right now as two images having been added to the Rockstar website seem to display hints to a future project.

The two images are vastly different. So much, in fact, that it's hard to link them to one shared project. One displays a retro femme-bot holding the Rockstar logo that also serves as a stand for the bot's champagne while the other shows the Rockstar logo accompanied with the following text:

Killing dreams.

Murdering hope.

Fighting the righteous.

Bullying the weak.

Why don't you tell me what went wrong?

Additionally, the second image has what could be hinting a title with Rockstar logos housed in squares separated by stars and a blank space like this: "RRRRR ** R * RR RRRR"

Surely, the second image is the more interesting of the two, and the word "bullying" has many thinking a Bully 2 could be in the works. Bully would also coincide with the first five R's of the rebus-like symbols, but we're widely speculating here.