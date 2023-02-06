New Armored Core VI details revealed

HQ

When FromSoftware unveiled its next title would be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, rather than another entry in the Soulsborne franchise, many were intrigued to see how the company would be tackling a jump to a series it hadn't touched in 10 years.

Now, a new interview with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon's producer Yasunori Ogura sheds some light on what the game will look like.

Describing the series for the uninitiated, Ogura says Armored Core is "an action series, but one with the tremendous depth in terms of both story and customization."

"The customization element, in particular," he continues, "involving the free assembly of parts, can be very deep and complex, but is also one of the most rewarding parts of playing these games. Trial and error plays a large role, as you develop your own ideal mech, both in terms of performance, and indeed appearance. I guess that's the key point."

According to Ogura, there was always a plan to return to Armored Core, even with the success of FromSoftware's other titles like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has learned from FromSoftware's other works, and Ogura says that "new measures" are in place "to help make assembly and customization more intuitive and logical than it has been in the past." This new system was compared to how Elden Ring was an easier game for many to pick up compared to FromSoftware's other titles.

Thanks, Gematsu.