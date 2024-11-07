New Arc Line will arrive in Early Access this month

HQ

We've been waiting to hear exactly how developer Dreamate will debut New Arc Line and now we finally have an answer on that front. In a press release we're told that the developer will be launching the game as an Early Access project to begin with, all since it wants to continue improving the game with the help of feedback from its fans.

"We've been contemplating this decision for some time, but the feedback from the Steam Next Fest demo has been so invaluable that we've chosen to opt in for the Early Access launch model. Simply put, we want to work closely with you, our fans, to make the full version of New Arc Line a truly unforgettable RPG experience."

It's mentioned that there are concerns about a story-based game being released in such a manner, but Dreamate has also commented on this by affirming that "the initial Early Access launch will only contain about a quarter of the main storyline. While we will be adding more areas and quests in several content updates leading up to the full release, we plan to bring in more side-quests and world-building content rather than progressing the main story too far."

While we can expect to hear more about the Early Access release very, very soon, what we do know is that it will arrive on November 26, will retail for $19.99/€19.99, and that there's a new trailer for the game that you can see below.