New Amiibos featuring Zelda and Ganondorf announced

Before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a Link Amiibo was released, and soon we will get two more based on the iconic franchise. Princess Zelda and the beloved bad-guy Ganondorf have been announced, and the two can be used to unlock items in the game, including the chance to get a new design on Link's paraglider.

"New amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf are planned for release holiday 2023. A vast number of players are currently exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this journey can be enhanced by scanning select amiibo figures to unlock valuable in-game items, as well as special fabric for the paraglider, to help Link in his adventure."

No exact date more than "holiday" is communicated at this point, but we have pictures you can look at at least!

