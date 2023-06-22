Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

New Amiibos featuring Zelda and Ganondorf announced

They will be released late this year.

Before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a Link Amiibo was released, and soon we will get two more based on the iconic franchise. Princess Zelda and the beloved bad-guy Ganondorf have been announced, and the two can be used to unlock items in the game, including the chance to get a new design on Link's paraglider.

"New amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf are planned for release holiday 2023. A vast number of players are currently exploring Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this journey can be enhanced by scanning select amiibo figures to unlock valuable in-game items, as well as special fabric for the paraglider, to help Link in his adventure."

No exact date more than "holiday" is communicated at this point, but we have pictures you can look at at least!

Are you collecting Amiibos yourself?

