New Alien movie starts filming this week

We've known for a while that there is a new Alien movie in the works, but a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has now dished out some details on the film, including when it will start filming.

Set to begin production very, very soon (this week to be exact), the movie will be filming in Budapest from March 9, and as for what the plot will be for the flick, while exact narrative and script details are under wraps, it was mentioned that the movie will revolve around a young cast who must fight for their lives against a Xenomorph, all on a distant colony. So, a very Alien plot indeed.

In terms of who will be starring in the film, the movie will feature Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Mercad, David Johnson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu, and more, and will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who also penned the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.

There's no mention as to when exactly the film will arrive, and likewise, we don't actually know the film's proper title as it stands, but as we know more we'll be sure to keep you updated.