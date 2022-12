Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod revealed during The Game Awards their upcoming game, which will be an action role-playing game called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. We will be able to play as a pair of ghost hunters in the year 1695 in a game that will surely have difficult choices to make, just like the developer's previous adventures. However, we'll have to wait until late 2023 before we can play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out the announcement trailer below.

HQ