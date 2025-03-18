New Achievements for Palworld reveals that new content is in the pipeline

HQ

We don't know exactly what Pocketpair has planned for Palworld, but it seems that we can look forward to a lot of new content in the near future. TrueAchievements points out that the game's creators are preparing a whole battery of new Achievements for the adventure.

In total, there are 11 Achievements that refer to such things as "new areas" and "Pal Labor Research projects", which clearly indicates that new content is on the way. Hopefully we'll find out more soon, but at least it's good to know that Pocketpair is continuing to build on its wildly popular concept, which was recently revealed to have passed 32 million players.